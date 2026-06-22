Russian drones hit three merchant ships heading to Ukrainian ports, crew member killed on Turkish-operated cargo vessel

Russian drones attacked three merchant ships bound for Ukrainian ports overnight into June 22. Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Oleksii Kuleba said a fire broke out on a Panama-flagged vessel, killing a crew member, a 58-year-old Egyptian citizen.

“Eight sailors, including citizens of Turkey and India, were forced to evacuate on a life raft. The vessel sustained significant damage and lost its seaworthiness,” Kuleba said.

The Ukrainian Navy identified the vessel as the dry cargo ship Victress (IMO: 9030498).

“Given the difficult situation and the risk of the fire spreading further, crews of Ukrainian Navy boats carried out a rescue operation to evacuate the crew of the dry cargo vessel. Unfortunately, there were casualties,” the Navy said.

The Navy said the Victress belongs to a Turkish shipowner. According to vessel-tracking data from Starboard Maritime Intelligence reviewed by The Insider, the ship is owned by Victress Shipping Ltd, registered in the Marshall Islands, and operated by the Turkish company Rana Denizcilik Nakliyat.

Kuleba said vessels flying the flags of Palau and Belize were also attacked in the Black Sea. “Fortunately, there were no casualties, and the damaged vessels continued on their way,” he said.

Earlier in June, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan told Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov that Russia should “avoid any incidents that can ⁠harm [Turkey’s] interests in the Black Sea.”