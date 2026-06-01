Russia launched record 8,150 Shahed drones at Ukraine in May, analysts say

In May, Russian forces launched a record number of Shahed drones at Ukrainian cities. According to calculations by the Ukrainian open source intelligence (OSINT) project Oko Hora ✙ News and Analytics, at least 8,150 Shahed-type drones were involved in attacks against Ukraine over the past month. Nearly 7,500 were shot down, while about 8% reached their targets. The figures are based on daily reports from Ukraine’s armed forces.

Analysts said the number of drones launched in May was an all-time high — 20% higher than in April, when the previous record of 6,500 drones was set. On average, Russian forces launched about 260 drones a day at Ukrainian cities.