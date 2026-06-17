Kazakh citizen was Russia’s top importer of fiber-optic cable and winding equipment for optical drones in 2025, The Insider finds

In February, Vedomosti reported that imports of Chinese fiberglass into Russia had increased tenfold. Meanwhile, The Insider found that $9 million worth of fiber-optic cable was imported in the first quarter of 2025, roughly twice as much as in the same period a year earlier. Additionally, in April 2025 a Ukrainian drone strike on a Russian production facility in Saransk likely further increased Russian demand for imported fiber-optic cable.

Exporters

According to data obtained by The Insider, almost all the fiber-optic cable sent to Russia in 2025 came from two Chinese companies: Foshan Beyond Import and Export and Hubei Guanqun Import and Export. The companies were also listed as fiber manufacturers; however, no such manufacturers exist on the market. Other suppliers accounted for a negligible share, and around $600,000 worth of shipments listed a sender that was hidden in the documentation.