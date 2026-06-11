Sales to China have not made up for Russia’s loss of European natural gas and coal markets, GreenThinkTank analysts report

After the loss of Europe, China became the Russian coal industry’s main hope. The Chinese market did help Russian coal producers avert a catastrophe in 2022–2023. Before long, however, it became clear that China had no intention of serving as the savior of the Russian coal industry. Average export revenue from sales of Russian coal to China was around $142 per ton in 2023; by 2025 it had fallen to $92. At the same time, China introduced import duties on Russian coal and continued to expand its own production.

Critically, Russian coal is not indispensable for China. Even in the best years, Russia's share of Chinese imports did not exceed one-quarter of the market. China can easily replace some of those supplies with coal from Australia, Indonesia, or its own production.

The analysts also point to another factor. While Russia is trying to entrench itself in the Chinese coal market, China itself is expanding renewables at an accelerating pace. In 2025 alone, the country brought online 452 GW of new solar, wind, and hydroelectric capacity — nearly one and a half times the total installed capacity of Russia’s entire power system.

Exports dependent on state support

Another shared feature of the Russian gas and coal industries is their growing dependence on the state. Coal accounts for less than 1% of Russian GDP, yet it takes up nearly a third of all Russian Railways freight traffic and relies heavily on subsidized rail logistics. Most deposits are located thousands of kilometers from ports, and after the loss of the European market, coal has to travel even further to reach China and other Asian countries. If freight were charged at full cost, a significant portion of exports would become economically unviable. The state therefore effectively sustains the sector through discounted rail tariffs and guaranteed coal freight quotas.

According to the report’s authors, Russian Railways’ losses from coal haulage amounted to 127 billion rubles in 2024 alone. Over the past decade, such shipments have cost the rail monopoly 436 billion rubles in damages. In addition, the government grants coal producers tax deferrals and other forms of support.

The gas sector depends on the state differently. Having lost a share of export revenues, it is increasingly relying on the domestic market. To offset the losses, the authorities have accelerated increases in domestic gas tariffs, in effect shifting part of the costs onto Russian consumers.

Cutting costs at nature’s expense

The authors note that since the start of the full-scale war, Russian authorities have been consistently weakening environmental requirements for industries. Where the state previously at least attempted to promote investment in reducing environmental damage, its priorities have now shifted toward maintaining production and exports.

This is especially visible in the coal sector. More than three-quarters of Russian coal is extracted by open-pit mining — the cheapest and the most destructive method. In 2023, the coal industry produced around 6 billion tons of waste. As an example, the authors cite Kiselyovsk in Kuzbass, where more than half of the residents are exposed to high coal dust pollution.

In the gas sector, the problem takes a different form. Here it is primarily a matter of declining transparency. In 2025, Gazprom discontinued publication of its sustainability report, and access to some information on environmental impacts became restricted.

Methane and disappearing data

Both reports place a particular emphasis on methane emissions. This gas traps heat in the atmosphere roughly 80 times as effectively as carbon dioxide in the first 20 years after release, making it one of the main drivers of rapid climate change.

According to the GreenThinkTank coal industry report, Russia remains one of the world’s largest emitters of methane. Precise emission estimates, however, differ considerably. Russia’s official reporting puts methane emissions at approximately 9 million tons per year, while the International Energy Agency estimates methane emissions from the oil, gas, and coal sector alone at approximately 14 million tons annually.

Coal mining is of particular concern to the authors. Methane is released from coal seams during extraction and frequently escapes into the atmosphere. The highest levels of such emissions are recorded in the Kemerovo Region — the country's coal-mining center — followed by the Komi Republic, Novosibirsk Region, Krasnoyarsk Krai, and Yakutia. According to expert estimates, coal enterprises in Kuzbass release more than 2 billion cubic meters of methane into the atmosphere each year.