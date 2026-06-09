First evidence emerges of Russia transporting fuel to Crimea using military trucks disguised as civilian vehicles

On June 6, Vladyslav Voloshyn, a spokesperson for the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), said the command of Russia’s Dnepr grouping of troops had ordered the mass use of civilian vehicles to transport fuel along routes linking the Rostov Region with occupied Crimea. Now, the first evidence has emerged supporting Ukrainian military claims that Russian forces have begun using civilian vehicles to deliver fuel to and through the peninsula.

On June 8, Telegram channel Krymsky Veter (lit. “Crimean Wind”) published a photograph of a military Ural truck disguised as a civilian dump truck. Black military license plates are visible on the vehicle. The channel said the photo was sent by a subscriber, who also reported that the driver was wearing civilian clothes.