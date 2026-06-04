President Tokayev’s superholding likely bought shares in ERG, a company that accounts for a third of Kazakhstan’s metals industry

The fund describes its mission as promoting sustainable economic development and says it is committed to creating market competition. “As a co-investor, the Fund will participate only in critically important projects that cannot be implemented by private investors,” its website says.

ERG, for its part, is indeed a critically important project for Kazakhstan. The company accounts for about a third of the country’s mining and metals sector. It is also a key electricity supplier and a major railway operator across Central Asia.

The debt keeper

Still, it is notable that the fund did not receive a stake in ERG, but only a seat on its board. By contrast, Shakhmurat Mutalip, who obtained a controlling stake in the company, holds no position there at all.

A source close to ERG told The Insider that this can be explained by the state holding company’s strong interest in the asset.

It is also notable that shares in Mutalip’s company, Nature Energy Solutions, have been listed as collateral since May 20. This means the owner of the shares pledged them in order to obtain borrowed funds, and the creditor may sell them if the borrower fails to meet his obligations.

In the case of the ERG purchase, a source close to the company said the deal may have been financed by Samruk-Kazyna. That would explain Zhakupov’s appointment to the board. He became a kind of “debt keeper,” the source said.

“Mutalip has a deadline, I think until Nov. 1. He has to return the money. It appears he will not return it. It is clear he will not raise the money on the international market,” the source said.

The Insider’s source said Samruk-Kazyna could in the future receive ERG shares against the debt and become the full owner of the mining company.

“ERG will become 80% state-owned. It is, you know, a kind of quasi-nationalization,” the source said.

The Financial Times previously reported that ERG was facing de facto nationalization in Kazakhstan. At the time, this was linked to the fact that Roman Sklyar, then Kazakhstan’s deputy prime minister and now head of the presidential administration, had joined the company’s board in March. He received his new post only on May 5.

Now ERG faces the risk that nearly half of its shares could come under state control not only through the presidential administration, but also through the state holding company.

The Insider sent requests for comment to ERG, Samruk-Kazyna, and Nature Energy Solutions Ltd., but had not received responses by the time of publication.