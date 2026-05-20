Kazakh businessman with ties to Russian banking sector moves to acquire international mining group ERG

The Kazakh business of international mining company Eurasian Resources Group (ERG) is being discussed as a possible target for nationalization, with the head of Kazakhstan’s presidential executive office being considered as CEO. Businessman Shakhmurat Mutalip, who only recently entered the ranks of Kazakhstan’s 25 richest people, has spent six months negotiating to buy a stake in ERG worth nearly $1.5 billion. He has ties to Russia’s banking sector, but the source of his fortune remains unclear.

“Semi-nationalization”

This week, Nature Energy Solutions Ltd., a company owned by Kazakh businessman Shakhmurat Mutalip, issued $1.2 billion in bonds. The bonds have a six-month maturity, and trading is set to begin May 20.

As The Insider reported this past January, Mutalip planned to spend roughly the same amount, $1.4 billion, to buy the controlling 40% stake in Eurasian Resources Group, an international company engaged in mining and processing minerals. The current holders of the controlling stake, Patokh Chodiev and the family of the late Alexander Mashkevich, have reportedly received a $200 million advance payment from Mutalip.In theory, proceeds from the bond sale could cover the remaining $1.2 billion. The source of the amount already paid is unknown.

In early May, the Financial Times reported that ERG’s Kazakh entities were headed for de facto partial nationalization after Roman Sklyar, Kazakhstan’s deputy prime minister at the time, joined the company’s board in March. On May 5, Sklyar was appointed head of the Presidential Executive Office. The FT, citing company sources, reported that Sklyar could also be installed as ERG’s CEO; whether he has taken the post remains unclear.

With Kazakhstan’s government already owning 40% of ERG, the outlet described the state’s effort to take control of the company as “semi-nationalization.”