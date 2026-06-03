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Ukrainian drones attack oil terminal in St. Petersburg on opening day of international economic forum

The Insider
Black smoke rising from the St. Petersburg Oil Terminal after Ukrainian drone strikes overnight into June 3. Photo: Bumaga

Black smoke rising from the St. Petersburg Oil Terminal after Ukrainian drone strikes overnight into June 3. Photo: Bumaga

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Ukrainian drones attacked the St. Petersburg Oil Terminal overnight into June 3, according to multiple reports by local media and Telegram channels. The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, known by its Russian acronym SPIEF, opened in the city on the same day.

Governor Alexander Beglov said infrastructure sites in nearby Kronstadt and in the city’s Kirovsky and Krasnoselsky districts were targeted in overnight strikes. He reported several injuries but did not specify what damage had been done.

Telegram channels published videos of a fire at the St. Petersburg Oil Terminal, which is located in the city’s Kirovsky District. The terminal is used for storing and processing oil and is one of the largest oil transshipment complexes in northwestern Russia.

Telegramhttps://t.me/exilenova_plus/21820

The terminal is located less than 20 kilometers from the Expoforum Convention and Exhibition Center, where the economic forum is being held.

Distance from the oil terminal to the Expoforum Convention and Exhibition Center in St. Petersburg

Distance from the oil terminal to the Expoforum Convention and Exhibition Center in St. Petersburg

Screenshot: The Insider

Mobile internet outages were reported in the city overnight, according to data from the Detector404 monitoring service. Local residents noted that some text message alerts about the drone attack arrived late. St. Petersburg publication Bumaga later reported that mobile service had resumed after flight restrictions were lifted at Pulkovo Airport.

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