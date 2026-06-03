Ukrainian drones attack oil terminal in St. Petersburg on opening day of international economic forum

Ukrainian drones attacked the St. Petersburg Oil Terminal overnight into June 3, according to multiple reports by local media and Telegram channels. The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, known by its Russian acronym SPIEF, opened in the city on the same day.

Governor Alexander Beglov said infrastructure sites in nearby Kronstadt and in the city’s Kirovsky and Krasnoselsky districts were targeted in overnight strikes. He reported several injuries but did not specify what damage had been done.

Telegram channels published videos of a fire at the St. Petersburg Oil Terminal, which is located in the city’s Kirovsky District. The terminal is used for storing and processing oil and is one of the largest oil transshipment complexes in northwestern Russia.