Key ports of Ust-Luga and Primorsk attacked again as strikes on Russia’s Baltic Sea oil infrastructure enter fourth consecutive night

The attacks mark the fourth consecutive night of strikes on Russian oil infrastructure in the Baltic Sea region. On March 23, drones attacked the port of Primorsk, with local authorities saying the resulting fire was contained only on March 25.

Both Ust-Luga and Primorsk, key hubs for Russian oil and petroleum exports via the Baltic Sea, reportedly suspended operations as a result of the March 23 attack.

At least 40% of Russia’s oil export capacity is offline, according to recent calculations by Reuters — the result of Ukrainian drone strikes, the seizure of tankers by Western countries, and damage caused to the Druzhba pipeline by Russian strikes on Ukrainian territory.

The disruption amounts to the most severe hit to Russian oil supplies in the country’s modern history. It comes just as oil prices have risen above $100 a barrel amid the U.S.-Israeli war against Iran.