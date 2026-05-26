Russia’s FSB claims finding “NATO-manufactured” magnetic mines on natural gas carrier calling at port of Ust-Luga from Belgium

Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) claimed on May 25 that magnetic mines weighing about 7 kilograms each were found on the hull of the gas carrier Arrhenius (IMO: 9471032), which arrived at the port of Ust-Luga from Antwerp, Belgium. The FSB also stated, although without providing any details, that the explosives were manufactured “in one of the NATO countries” and planted on the vessel outside Russian territorial waters.

The explosives were defused by FSB specialists together with personnel from the Defense Ministry and the National Guard, according to a report by Russia’s Investigative Committee. A criminal case was opened over illegal trafficking in explosives and an attempted terrorist attack on a vessel that, according to Russian security officials, was bound for the Turkish port of Samsun after refueling in Russia.

Belgium has not yet commented on the allegations. An emailed statement to Reuters from a NATO official said the organization “has not mined any tanker.”

In a video published by the security service, a man identified as the gas carrier’s captain says the vessel spent almost two days anchored in Belgium because of a port strike before entering Antwerp.