Exhibition of Orthodox icons painted on Russian soldiers’ body armor plates from Bakhmut and Avdiivka opens in Moscow

An exhibition of Orthodox icons painted on armor plates — steel inserts placed in body armor to protect against bullets and shrapnel — worn by Russian soldiers in Ukraine has opened at the Lenkom Mark Zakharov Theater in Moscow. The organizers claim the plates saved Russian soldiers’ lives in Ukraine. Some of the exhibits are visibly damaged.

Most of the plates bear round marks from small-caliber bullets, but several others show damage from larger munitions. Some plates are badly warped along the edges and have torn marks, apparently from mine or blast damage. All the images painted on the body armor plates have been consecrated, according to the exhibition description.