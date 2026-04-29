Reports
Analytics
Investigations

USD

74.88

EUR

87.78

OIL

97.22

Donate

43

 

 

 

 

News

Citizen of Kazakhstan detained in Berlin on suspicion of spying for Russia

The Insider
Illustration
Доступно на русском

German federal police detained Sergei K., a citizen of Kazakhstan, on April 28 on suspicion of spying for Russia, Germany’s Federal Prosecutor’s Office announced earlier today.

Law enforcement officers also searched “the premises of the accused and a person who was not suspected of the crime.” The arrest warrant says Sergei K. is suspected of passing information to a senior intelligence officer in Moscow. They had been in contact since at least May 2025.

“This included, for example, information on the Federal Republic of Germany's military support for Ukraine and on the German arms and defense industry – especially on companies that develop drones and robots. Sergej K. also repeatedly forwarded photos of public buildings in Berlin or of military convoys on highways, including the convoy of a NATO state. In addition, he informed his contact at the secret service about suitable sabotage objects in Germany and offered to recruit more people for a sabotage and espionage force,” the statement said.

Sources told Der Spiegel that most of the information Sergei K. passed to Russia was publicly available and that there were no signs he had actually planned acts of sabotage. He likely contacted Russian intelligence services for ideological reasons.

The previous day, reports confirmed that German law enforcement officers had searched the home of a 43-year-old Lithuanian citizen who had lived in the country for several years. He is suspected of installing video cameras at a railway station in Minden to monitor weapons deliveries intended for Ukraine.

See also

We really need your help

Subscribe to donations

Subscribe to our Sunday Digest

By subscribing, you agree to The Insider's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, as well as Google's reCAPTCHA terms (Privacy Policy, Terms of Service).

Popular

  1. Unraveling Havana Syndrome: New evidence links the GRU's assassination Unit 29155 to mysterious attacks on U.S. officials and their families
  2. Lost in translation: How Russia’s new elite hit squad was compromised by an idiotic lapse in tradecraft
  3. The Czech illegals: Husband and wife outed as GRU spies aiding bombings and poisonings across Europe
  4. A most wanted man: Fugitive Wirecard COO Jan Marsalek exposed as decade-long GRU spy
  5. The Lab: How FSB chemical weapons experts tried to poison Alexei Navalny

Subscribe to our Sunday Digest

By subscribing, you agree to The Insider's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, as well as Google's reCAPTCHA terms (Privacy Policy, Terms of Service).

Investigation Topics
Fakesperts
Subscribe to our Sunday Digest
Subscribe to RSS Feed
About the project