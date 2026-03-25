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Germany and Spain arrest Ukrainian and Romanian nationals suspected of doing spy work for Russia

The Insider
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Germany’s Federal Public Prosecutor’s Office reported the arrest in Rheine (North Rhine-Westphalia) of Romanian national Alla S. Meanwhile, authorities in Elda, Spain, arrested Ukrainian national Serhii N., a move based on an arrest warrant issued by Germany’s Federal Court of Justice. Both are suspected of carrying out espionage activities on behalf of Russia.

According to the warrant, since December 2025 Serhii N. had been spying on a resident of Germany on instructions from Russia. His target’s company supplied drones and their components to the Ukrainian army. Serhii N. filmed the target’s workplace.

After Serhii N. relocated to Spain, Alla S. continued monitoring the drone supplier from at least March 2026, even going to his home to film him. Investigators believe these actions may have been done in preparation for an attack, or even an attempted killing.

As Der Spiegel reports, the owner of the drone supplier company is in a safe location and has been taking precautions for some time.

On March 25, Alla S. is due to appear before a court, which will decide on her pretrial detention. As for Serhii N., Germany is seeking his extradition from Spain.

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