Reports
Analytics
Investigations

USD

74.59

EUR

87.77

OIL

97.22

Donate

287

 

 

 

 

News

Poland launches probe into Russia-linked exchange Zondacrypto that backed Karol Nawrocki’s presidential bid

The Insider
Photo: Kuba Atys / Agencja Wyborcza.pl

Photo: Kuba Atys / Agencja Wyborcza.pl

Доступно на русском

Poland has launched a judicial investigation into Zondacrypto, one of the country’s largest cryptocurrency exchanges, on suspicion of fraud and money laundering, according to a report by French outlet BFMTV. Poland’s Justice Minister, Waldemar Żurek, said the authorities are receiving a growing number of complaints from citizens who cannot withdraw their funds from the platform. The regional prosecutor’s office in Katowice put the total damage at no less than 350 million zlotys, or about 83 million euros. Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said as many as 30,000 people could have been victimized by the company, which is registered in Estonia.

Speaking on Friday in the Polish parliament, Tusk pointed to the exchange’s murky past, saying its founder disappeared and is presumed dead and that its structure includes funds that are tied to Russian intelligence services and organized crime groups.  The same day, the Sejm again failed to override nationalist President Karol Nawrocki’s veto of a cryptocurrency regulation bill. Tusk accused Nawrocki, the country’s nationalist opposition, and the far right of protecting the exchange’s interests and deliberately blocking regulation.

Presidential chief of staff Zbigniew Bogucki said Nawrocki opposed the bill because the government’s proposal was supposedly too restrictive and would not provide real protection for citizens. Meanwhile, Zondacrypto turned out to be the main sponsor of the 2025 Conservative Political Action Conference, which was held in the Polish city of Rzeszow at the height of the country’s presidential campaign. At that forum, former U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem openly backed Nawrocki’s candidacy. According to Tusk, Zondacrypto also financed foundations close to nationalist and far-right politicians.

Zondacrypto CEO Przemyslaw Kral published a social media post on Thursday calling what was happening a “mechanism of media manipulation” and saying the company remained profitable. However, an earlier analysis by blockchain firm Recoveris found that the bitcoin reserves in Zondacrypto’s hot wallets had fallen by nearly 99% over the past year. Kral said this was because access to a large wallet containing about 4,500 BTC, worth roughly $330 million, had been blocked after the company’s previous owner disappeared without handing over the private key.

See also

We really need your help

Subscribe to donations

Subscribe to our Sunday Digest

By subscribing, you agree to The Insider's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, as well as Google's reCAPTCHA terms (Privacy Policy, Terms of Service).

Popular

  1. Unraveling Havana Syndrome: New evidence links the GRU's assassination Unit 29155 to mysterious attacks on U.S. officials and their families
  2. Lost in translation: How Russia’s new elite hit squad was compromised by an idiotic lapse in tradecraft
  3. The Czech illegals: Husband and wife outed as GRU spies aiding bombings and poisonings across Europe
  4. A most wanted man: Fugitive Wirecard COO Jan Marsalek exposed as decade-long GRU spy
  5. The Lab: How FSB chemical weapons experts tried to poison Alexei Navalny

Subscribe to our Sunday Digest

By subscribing, you agree to The Insider's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, as well as Google's reCAPTCHA terms (Privacy Policy, Terms of Service).

Investigation Topics
Fakesperts
Subscribe to our Sunday Digest
Subscribe to RSS Feed
About the project