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Ukrainian MoD adviser Serhii “Flash” Beskrestnov says Russian drone strike destroyed his home in alleged assassination attempt

The Insider
Beskrestnov in hospital after the attack. Photo: Serhii “Flash” Beskrestnov

Beskrestnov in hospital after the attack. Photo: Serhii “Flash” Beskrestnov

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Military communications expert and Ukrainian Defense Ministry adviser Serhii “Flash” Beskrestnov said his house was attacked by drones overnight into April 20, destroying the building and leaving him wounded. He wrote about the attack on Facebook.

According to Beskrestnov, Russian forces tried to kill him by launching four jet-powered Shahed drones in his direction. One of the drones, he said, reached its target and slammed into the wall of his house. “I no longer have a home. I was hit, but the main thing is that I am miraculously alive,” he wrote, posting a photo from the hospital.

Later, speaking on Ukraine’s national news “marathon,” Beskrestnov said he believed the attack was a targeted special operation, explaining that two of the drones were shot down by Ukrainian intercept systems, while two more reached the outskirts of Kyiv, with one of them striking his home. According to Beskrestnov, there is already confirmation that the drone was being controlled in real time from Russian territory.

Beskrestnov, a Ukrainian specialist in communications, electronic warfare, and unmanned systems, is also the author of a popular Telegram channel focused on military technology. In January 2026, he became an adviser to Ukrainian Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov.

In recent weeks, he had publicly analyzed new Shahed modifications, including jet-powered versions and variants capable of being navigated using remote control. Ukrainian authorities had also previously reported the appearance of faster and more difficult-to-intercept variants of the drones.

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