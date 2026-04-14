New oil spill off Russia’s Black Sea coast coincides with passage of uninsured tanker Foton

According to the service’s data, the vessel does not have shipowner civil liability insurance, meaning any damage in the event of an accident could not be covered. The tanker also periodically disappears from tracking maps due to its AIS signal being turned off.

Over the past week, Foton entered the port of Novorossiysk three times — on April 9, 10, and 12. Late in the evening on April 9, Reuters reported that oil loading resumed in Novorossiysk after a major Ukrainian drone attack. There have been no reports that this particular vessel was damaged in the strike.

Authorities in Russia’s Krasnodar Region had earlier reported a new oil slick in the Anapa area and suggested that it was the likely result of Ukrainian drone attacks. That same evening, on April 11, the region’s emergency response headquarters said more than 200 dead and oil-stained birds had been found on shore over the previous two days. That post, however, disappeared from the agency’s Telegram channel on the morning of April 13.