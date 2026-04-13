Oil slick spotted near Anapa stretching 40 kilometers from the coast into the sea

The regional authorities attributed the cause of the spill to Ukrainian drone attacks on civilian vessels and oil infrastructure. It is unclear which specific attack may have led to these consequences. Krasnodar Krai is regularly subjected to drone strikes, and on April 5 a large-scale attack targeted Novorossiysk, which is located east of the site of the incident.

Earlier on Saturday, the region’s governor, Veniamin Kondratyev, reported at a meeting with Vladimir Putin that all beaches in the region would be opened to vacationers starting from June 1. They had been closed due to the aftereffects of the wreck of the tankers Volgoneft-212 and Volgoneft-239 in December 2024.