Price of Russia’s Urals crude reaches highest level in 13 years as rising oil costs hit the global economy

Before the downturn in global oil prices on April 7, the cost of Russian Urals crude had reached its highest level in 13 years, according to a Bloomberg report citing data from Argus Media. The spike came amid the U.S.-Israeli war against Iran, which has caused energy shortages due to supply disruptions through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical chokepoint that had seen roughly 20% of the world’s supply pass through it every day.

According to the agency, the price of Urals crude loaded at the Baltic port of Primorsk reached $116.05 a barrel on April 2. That price, which does not include transportation costs, is nearly twice as high as the average price of $59 a barrel that is built into Russia’s state budget for this year.

Prices for cargoes loaded at Primorsk are the highest for the crude since 2013, when it traded at $113 to $115 a barrel.

The price for oil loaded at the Black Sea port of Novorossiysk was slightly lower, at $114.45 a barrel.