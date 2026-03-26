Iran allows ships from “non-hostile” countries like Russia and China to pass through the Strait of Hormuz

Iranian authorities have allowed vessels from countries they consider “non-hostile” to pass through the Strait of Hormuz, which has been effectively blocked to shipping since the start of the U.S.-Israeli war against Iran. According to a report by Reuters, Tehran has sent a note to the UN Security Council and the International Maritime Organization confirming the move.

The note from Iran’s Foreign Ministry was sent as early as Sunday, March 15. It said civilian vessels may use the Strait of Hormuz provided that they coordinate passage with Tehran in advance:

"Non-hostile vessels, including those belonging to or associated with other States, may — provided that they neither participate in nor support acts of aggression against Iran and fully ⁠comply with the declared safety and security regulations — benefit from safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz in coordination with the competent Iranian authorities," it read.

The Financial Times also reported on the note.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi later clarified that passage was allowed for ships from countries that Tehran “determined are our friends.” He listed China, Russia, India, Iraq and Pakistan as examples. “There is no reason to allow our enemy to cross the strait,” Iran’s Tasnim news agency quoted him as saying.

Since the start of the U.S.-Israeli war against Iran, shipping through the Strait of Hormuz has largely ground to a halt due to the threat of attacks on commercial vessels. Under normal circumstances, around one-fifth of global oil and liquefied gas trade passes through the strait.

In recent days, however, Iran has allowed a small number of vessels to pass through the Strait of Hormuz via a corridor near Larak Island. The industry publication Lloyd’s List reported earlier this week that at least 20 vessels were known to have used the route — most were from Greece, though others were from India, Pakistan, Syria, and Iran. There has also been at least one known case in which a container ship owned by a Chinese company paid Iran for safe passage.