Sweden detains Russian “shadow fleet” tanker over oil spill in Baltic Sea

The Swedish coast guard has detained the Russian “shadow fleet” tanker Flora 1 (IMO: 9307815), which is suspected of causing an oil spill in the Baltic Sea east of the island of Gotland, according to an official statement. The vessel is loaded with oil and has 24 crew members on board. This is the first case of a “shadow fleet” ship being detained in the Baltic Sea on suspicion of committing an environmental crime.

The spill was detected on the morning of April 2 by a coast guard aircraft. According to Swedish officials, the slick stretched roughly 12 km in length. Suspicion soon fell on the tanker Flora 1, with prosecutors and the police launching a preliminary investigation on suspicion of an environmental crime.

According to the authorities in Stockholm, the tanker departed from a port in the Gulf of Finland — likely the Russian port of Ust-Luga — while its final destination remains unknown. Automatic identification system (AIS) data transmitted by the vessel show that on the night of April 2, it made a sharp turn toward Russian territorial waters near Kaliningrad, then returned to the international waters of the Baltic Sea. The signal stopped transmitting on April 3 at around 10:42 a.m. local time off the coast of Sweden, slightly southwest of the port of Ystad.