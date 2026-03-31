Hungary’s foreign minister Péter Szijjártó confirms authenticity of wiretapped calls with Sergey Lavrov cited in The Insider’s investigation

In social media posts made in both English and Hungarian earlier today, Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó commented on The Insider’s recent report about his telephone conversations with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, effectively confirming their authenticity.

In his statement, Szijjártó alleged that his phone calls were being intercepted by “foreign intelligence services, with the active involvement of Hungarian journalists,” and added that the investigation merely proved “that I say the same publicly as I do on the phone.”

He also repeated his position on sanctions against Russia, saying he considers the European Union’s policy to be a “failure” that is “causing more harm to the EU than to Russia.” According to Szijjártó, Budapest will not support restrictions against companies and individuals important to Hungary’s energy security, and it intends to maintain that position going forward.