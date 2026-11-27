The Japanese newspaper Hokkaido Shimbun has published a letter from Nozomi Imai, the wife of journalist Yuki Imai, who was arrested more than a month ago on Russia’s Sakhalin island. Nozomi Imai appealed for the authorities to “return her beloved father to our little daughter” as soon as possible. Yuki Imai, who was accredited by Russia’s Foreign Ministry, was detained by the Federal Security Service (FSB) in mid-October, on the eve of his scheduled departure from Russia.

In the appeal, Nozomi Imai said she and her husband’s parents were deeply worried about his fate. She said that on Oct. 13, he was supposed to fly from the city of Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk back to Japan after completing a two-year posting as the newspaper’s correspondent in Russia. Before leaving, he had promised that on Oct. 14 he would personally pick up their daughter, then 1 year and 9 months old, from day care. She wrote:

“But from the morning of Oct. 13, I could not shake a feeling of dread. My husband is someone who always kept in touch with me constantly: ‘Do we have enough souvenirs?’ ‘I’ve finished packing.’ ‘I’m heading to the airport now.’ ‘I’ve arrived at the airport.’ ‘I’m boarding the plane.’ And yet, all contact with him suddenly stopped. I kept calling, but I could not reach him. I was praying that he had already boarded the plane; then I received the news that he had been detained. I watched the video showing my husband being taken away, and I could barely breathe. It felt as though my heart were being torn apart. Seeing the person I love with his hands bound behind his back, I could not remain calm. In the suitcase shown in the video, I could see the souvenirs he had bought for our family. I did not sleep at all that night as I waited for morning. I could not believe it was real. I could not even cry.”

She said Russia had always been a special country for their family. Imai’s grandfather was born and raised on Sakhalin, which gave the journalist a stronger interest than most people in Russia and in Russian-Japanese relations. He studied Russian, constantly watched Soviet films, described St. Petersburg as “a place that feels like a dream,” and repeatedly reread Alexander Pushkin’s poem “The Bronze Horseman.” Nozomi Imai wrote:

“It was Russia that brought my husband and me together. We became friends while we were students because of our shared love of Russian culture. Every time we met, we talked about Soviet and Russian films we had recently watched, as well as novels by Russian writers. When we drove somewhere, we listened to Viktor Tsoi’s songs and Denis Matsuev’s powerful performances of Shostakovich. Our wedding anniversary is Sept. 25. That is Shostakovich’s birthday. So when we celebrate our anniversary, we also celebrate Dmitri Dmitrievich’s birthday.”

Nozomi Imai stressed that the journalist’s parents fear they may never see their son again. At the end of the letter, she appealed: