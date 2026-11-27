A joint investigation by CheckFirst and journalists from seven countries, including The Insider, identified more than 180 disinformation websites generating revenue through the Russia-affiliated advertising platforms AdNow, AdsKeeper and MGID. The investigation found that the sites’ operators use fake social media accounts to drive traffic and generate advertising income.

From January through October 2026, researchers collected data on 45,931 online advertising transactions. Journalists examined 92 websites in detail, identifying at least six networks aimed primarily at audiences in Romania, Ukraine, the Czech Republic, Poland, and Armenia.

The website operators used at least 34 inauthentic Facebook pages to publish material with clickbait headlines, directing users to sites designed to resemble legitimate news outlets. Among other subjects, the networks spread false information exaggerating Russian military successes and Ukrainian battlefield losses, while also manipulating various Western politicians’ statements about peace negotiations. Artificial intelligence was used extensively to generate content.The authors of the investigation believe the networks may be motivated primarily by advertising revenue.

Researchers also found advertisements on the Russian freelance platform FL.ru indicating that a former head of AdNow’s Novosibirsk branch and other company employees were looking for contractors to develop names and promotional campaigns for dubious medicines and dietary supplements, as well as websites to sell them.

Journalists also identified technical links between online resources associated with AdNow founder Yulia Serebryanskaya and Neurostart, an agency that works with European bloggers. An analysis of historical IP-address data also revealed links to the domain Fazze.com. In 2021, the Fazze agency offered to pay European bloggers to spread false information about the alleged dangers of Western coronavirus vaccines.

In September, the Romanian outlet Snoop, working with partners including The Insider, found that AdNow was collecting data from millions of users in Romania and transmitting it to servers in Novosibirsk, including in cases where users had opted out of sharing personal data.

AdNow founder Serebryanskaya previously worked in the public relations department of United Russia, Russia’s ruling pro-Kremlin party, and took part in the presidential campaigns of Vladimir Putin and Dmitry Medvedev. In 2024, AdNow infrastructure was used in the election campaign of Kaliningrad region Gov. Alexei Besprozvannykh. In the new investigation, journalists also found signs that AdNow may have been involved in preparing campaign materials for a candidate in the 2019 Moscow City Duma election.

Snoop also established that money from Russian advertising activity had gone to Romanian websites promoting far-right candidate Călin Georgescu in the 2024 presidential campaign. Romania’s Supreme Council of National Defense accused Russia of interfering in the process and annulled the results of the first round of voting.