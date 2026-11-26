Finland continues to pay Russia to lease part of the Saimaa Canal even though the waterway has seen virtually no traffic since 2022, according to a report by Finnish broadcaster Yle. The original agreement was signed in 1962 and renewed in 2012 for another 50 years. Russia receives €1.2 million a year from Finland under the lease.

Finland also continues to maintain the canal, including the section on Russian territory. Finnish workers travel to Russia several times a week to carry out the work.

Tero Sikiö, head of inland waterways at the Finnish Transport Infrastructure Agency, said about 1.5 million metric tons of cargo passed through the canal in 2021, but it was used only sporadically from 2022 onward, and not a single vessel traveled through it to the sea in 2026. Finland continues to use the section of the canal on its own territory, but vessels have to travel the entire waterway, including the Russian section, to reach the Baltic Sea from Lake Saimaa.