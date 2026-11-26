The largest number of women killed by war participants was recorded in the Krasnodar region, where six were killed, followed by the Nizhny Novgorod region with five. The Rostov region recorded the highest number of men killed by war participants, with 22 convictions.

Overall figures

At least 1,186 women were killed in Russia as a result of domestic violence in 2024 and 2025, accounting for 71% of all women killed during that period. Partners were responsible for 55% of the killings, while relatives accounted for 16%. The report’s authors noted that domestic violence made up a growing share of all killings of women — in 2022 and 2023, the figure was 66%.

“At the same time, the structure of the violence changed: The share of killings committed by partners declined, while the share committed by relatives rose from 4% to 16%. The change may be explained by the fact that significantly fewer cases are reaching the sentencing stage and the number of publicly available verdicts has fallen sharply.”

The report’s authors also noted that, beginning in 2024, statistics show a substantial number of suspended criminal cases that never reached trial: