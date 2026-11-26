The number of cases in Russia involving women killed by participants in the war in Ukraine is rising, according to a report published Nov. 25 by the Consortium of Women’s Nongovernmental Associations to coincide with the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women. The report’s authors identified 71 convictions in court records from 2024 and 2025 involving women killed by participants in the war. In 47 of those cases, the killings involved domestic violence.
In court records from 2022 and 2023, researchers found 65 murder convictions handed down by Russian courts against participants in what Russian authorities call the “special military operation” — the Kremlin’s official euphemism for its full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Eleven of those cases involved the killings of women. The number of men killed by people returning from the war also rose sharply: Researchers identified 369 such cases in 2024 and 2025.
The largest number of women killed by war participants was recorded in the Krasnodar region, where six were killed, followed by the Nizhny Novgorod region with five. The Rostov region recorded the highest number of men killed by war participants, with 22 convictions.
Overall figures
At least 1,186 women were killed in Russia as a result of domestic violence in 2024 and 2025, accounting for 71% of all women killed during that period. Partners were responsible for 55% of the killings, while relatives accounted for 16%. The report’s authors noted that domestic violence made up a growing share of all killings of women — in 2022 and 2023, the figure was 66%.
“At the same time, the structure of the violence changed: The share of killings committed by partners declined, while the share committed by relatives rose from 4% to 16%. The change may be explained by the fact that significantly fewer cases are reaching the sentencing stage and the number of publicly available verdicts has fallen sharply.”
The report’s authors also noted that, beginning in 2024, statistics show a substantial number of suspended criminal cases that never reached trial:
“After analyzing the number of verdicts obtained, the researchers concluded that the most likely reason for the decline in published verdicts is a change in legislation introduced in 2024 that allows criminal proceedings to be suspended against suspects and defendants — and, in some cases, people whose convictions have not yet taken legal effect — if they are called up for military service or sign a contract with the Defense Ministry.
According to the Judicial Department of Russia’s Supreme Court, the number of criminal cases suspended in 2025 for reasons other than a defendant being wanted or ill reached 29,122. By comparison, only 648 cases were suspended on those grounds in 2019.”