On Nov. 24, Kazakhstan attempted to secretly transfer Chechen activist Mansur Movlaev from the Almaty pretrial detention center to a facility in Petropavlovsk that serves as a waystation for prisoners who are being extradited to Russia. The move was reported by the Anti-War Committee.

Margarita Kuchusheva, a lawyer with the Consuls of the Anti-War Committee project, told The Insider that Russian national Movlaev miraculously dropped off the transfer list, apparently due to a last-minute change in the type of transport. Kuchusheva noted that the United Nations introduced urgent measures with respect to Movlaev, and a special order of the UN Human Rights Committee prohibits Kazakhstan from extraditing the activist to Russia.

As Kuchusheva told The Insider, on Nov. 24 a man came to the Almaty detention center, where Movlaev is held, to hand over a package for him. However, he was told at the facility that they could not accept the package because “[Movlaev] is already being transferred.”

According to Kuchusheva:

“They tell him: ‘Movlaev should have departed according to the documents. According to our information, he is already being transferred; he is on the lists.’ They checked, and his surname was really there.” The human rights defender noted that Movlaev is still in the Almaty detention center. According to her, he probably dropped off the transfer list on Nov. 24 because of a change of transport. She stressed: “Apparently, they were supposed to transfer him by train, but at the last moment they switched to a different means of transport. It is a miracle he was not sent out today. No one informed the defense at all. The Kazakh authorities wanted to handle the matter quietly. They decided not to notify the defense, apparently because the Supreme Court has not yet responded to our appeal against the decision to deny Mansur asylum. They simply wanted to send him to Russia in secret. Now the information buzz around the prisoners has died down. They saw that for a couple of weeks there were no protests, everything was quiet and calm, and apparently that is why they decided to do it. We are very concerned by the fact that the Kazakh authorities are treating urgent UN measures as advisory in nature. They are not advisory. Kazakhstan is a member of the UN and must follow the urgent measures issued by the UN until a full examination is complete.”

The defense is still waiting for the decision of Kazakhstan’s Supreme Court regarding Movlaev and Yemelyanova. All lower courts have refused to grant asylum to the Russians.

After being detained by Kazakh authorities, both Mansur Movlaev and Yulia Yemelyanova applied for asylum in the republic, which was denied. In July, Movlaev and Yemelyanova wrote letters to President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev asking him to stop the process of their extradition to Russia. Nevertheless, as The Insider reported in September, Kazakhstan had already begun coordinating with Russia for their extradition.

The Consuls of the Anti-War Committee, the International Society for Human Rights (ISHR/IGFM), and the Kovcheg project also demanded that the Kazakh president stop both extraditions, release the activists, and allow them to leave safely for third countries.

While being held in the Kazakh detention center, Movlaev made two suicide attempts. In a suicide note in September 2026, he asked to “save at least Yulia” and not to allow her extradition to Russia. The activist and his defense are convinced that if he is extradited to Russia, death awaits him in Chechnya.

In Russia, a case of extortion and extremism has been opened against Movlaev, while Yemelyanova is being prosecuted for theft.