On Nov. 19, the International Court of Justice, the United Nations’ top court, ruled that Myanmar’s actions against the Rohingya in 2017 were carried out with the intent to destroy a substantial part of the group, actions that meet the legal definition of genocide. Reuters reported that it was only the fourth time since the Holocaust that an international court had found the legal threshold for genocide had been met.

“The court finds that Myanmar's security forces killed thousands of Rohingya civilians, perpetrated widespread acts of sexual violence as well as acts of extreme violence against children, and attacked fleeing Rohingya,” presiding Judge Yuji Iwasawa stated in a reading of the decision.

International courts have rarely made findings of genocide, as the burden of proof requires prosecutors or applicant states to establish the perpetrator’s specific intent to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnic, racial, or religious group.

The UN court began hearing the genocide case involving the Rohingya, a predominantly Muslim minority from Myanmar’s Rakhine state, in January. The case was originally filed in November 2019 by The Gambia. As the United Nations reported, in 2017 so-called “clearance operations” carried out by Myanmar’s military involved mass killings, sexual violence, the burning of villages, and other abuses on such a scale that more than 700,000 Rohingya were forced to flee to neighboring Bangladesh.

Melanie O’Brien, an international law expert and professor at the University of Western Australia, told The Insider that those responsible for the genocide are unlikely to be punished, but that the ruling could improve the situation for Rohingya refugees:

“The ICJ has ruled that Myanmar must investigate, prosecute, and punish offenders of genocide. The perpetrators of the genocide range from low-level soldiers all the way to Min Aung Hlaing at the very top of the military, so potentially even the head of the military could – and should – be held accountable. However, the likelihood that perpetrators will hold themselves accountable is very low. The Court has [also] ordered that Myanmar allow and facilitate the safe and dignified return of the Rohingya to Myanmar. However, it will be a challenge to overcome decades of discrimination and persecution, and of course the Rohingya villages have been destroyed, so they currently have nowhere to return to. The ruling is important to provide definitive recognition of the protected status of the Rohingya, and hopefully will result in more protection for any Rohingya refugees currently outside of Myanmar.”

O’Brien also noted the potential impact of today’s ruling on a separate case, brought by South Africa, involving Israel’s actions in the Gaza Strip: