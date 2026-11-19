Following the meeting of Vladimir Putin, Donald Trump, and Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the APEC summit earlier today in Shenzhen, China, the parties issued a joint declaration. The Kremlin published the full document.

The text of the joint declaration covers several topics:

Reform of the United Nations , so that the organization “can respond more effectively to global challenges and conform to its fundamental mission of international peace and security.” Russia, China, and the U.S. expressed commitment to these reforms.

, so that the organization “can respond more effectively to global challenges and conform to its fundamental mission of international peace and security.” Russia, China, and the U.S. expressed commitment to these reforms. The production and supply of refined petroleum products “for the benefit of all nations”

“for the benefit of all nations” The powers of the International Criminal Court (ICC), with the signatories stating that immunity of state officials is “of paramount importance,” and that the ICC and similar bodies “must not abuse their jurisdiction.”

(ICC), with the signatories stating that immunity of state officials is “of paramount importance,” and that the ICC and similar bodies “must not abuse their jurisdiction.” Nuclear weapons, with the document reading that: “The three heads of state reaffirmed that a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought. The three countries will conduct a dialogue on reducing nuclear risks and preventing the proliferation of nuclear weapons.”

Notably, the Financial Times reports that Donald Trump wanted to discuss nuclear arms control, but realized this is a “difficult topic” for China. The trilateral talks continued for around an hour and a half. Putin, Xi, and Trump did not make statements to the press after the meeting.