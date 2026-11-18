The presence of active-duty French troops in Ukraine has been confirmed by Alice Rufo, France’s Minister Delegate to the Minister of the Armed Forces and Veterans Affairs, in a statement in parliament. According to Rufo, the small contingent of troops deployed do not take part in combat and are located far from the front line. Their tasks are limited to training Ukrainian soldiers and carrying out maintenance and repair of equipment supplied by Paris. Earlier, the French radio station RFI reported that the troops are operating in Ukraine as part of a secret mission of which the French parliament was not notified.

“There is indeed a coordination structure in Ukraine that works closely with the military mission and makes it possible, when necessary, to carry out targeted training, as well as to provide maintenance and repair of equipment,” Rufo said. She stressed that French troops carry out short-term assignments and do not take part in combat missions. Rufo also rejected accusations by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov that the presence of French troops constitutes Paris’s direct participation in the war. Rufo called this interpretation absurd.

French troops were sent to Ukraine under the guise of a mission in Poland

According to RFI sources, a secret French military mission called Volia (the Ukrainian for “will”), headed by a French general, has been operating in Ukraine since at least the summer of 2026. Its members arrive in small groups for short-term tasks, including repairs of complex weapons systems such as CAESAR self-propelled howitzers, Mirage 2000 fighter jets, and precision-guided missiles. As RFI reports, Paris decided to send military personnel rather than civilian specialists for this work because of the war-related risks.

To conceal the presence of French troops, France used the official training mission Gerfaut, which has operated in Poland since February 2023 as part of the European Union’s EUMAM Ukraine program for training Ukrainian troops. RFI’s sources claim that French soldiers sent to Ukraine were told to say they were going to Poland.

At the same time, Le Monde writes that small groups of French troops have come to Ukraine periodically for training and equipment repair since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion in February 2022. Recently their presence has expanded. According to the newspaper, French troops linked to intelligence units are also working in Ukraine, performing observation tasks closer to the front line.

French authorities believe that sending troops does not require notifying parliament

Under Article 35 of the French Constitution, the government is obliged to notify parliament of a decision to send armed forces abroad no later than three days after the start of an operation. If the operation lasts more than four months, the continued presence of troops must receive parliamentary approval.

However, as RFI found, parliament was not informed of the existence of the Volia mission. Rufo explained that the French government does not consider the activities of troops in Ukraine a military intervention within the meaning of Article 35 of the Constitution. She cited the limited number of participants, the short-term nature of the assignments, the considerable distance from the front line, and the absence of any intention to take part in the fighting itself.

Earlier, French President Emmanuel Macron repeatedly discussed the possibility of sending French military instructors to Ukraine. In May 2024, Reuters reported that Paris was considering sending its personnel to train Ukrainian units, clear mines, and maintain Western weapons.

Subsequently, France and the United Kingdom proposed creating a multinational contingent that could be deployed in Ukraine after the fighting ends. Its troops are expected to help rebuild the Ukrainian army and provide security guarantees. In response, Vladimir Putin threatened to resume hostilities in the event that European troops are deployed in Ukraine after the conclusion of a peace agreement.