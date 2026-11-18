Human rights organizations have broadly condemned an agreement by five EU countries to establish a deportation center for migrants in Rwanda. Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch, the International Rescue Committee, and dozens of other European humanitarian and rights groups have criticized the plan, as has the Spanish government. Human rights advocate Evi Chayka told The Insider that Rwanda’s human rights record raises serious concerns and that Russian nationals could be among those sent there. She said the arrangement could leave some Russians at risk of eventually being returned to Russia against their will.

Dozens of rights groups oppose the plan

The decision by Germany, Denmark, Austria, Greece, and the Netherlands to establish a deportation center in Rwanda for people whose asylum applications have been rejected or who have otherwise lost the right to remain in the European Union has triggered widespread criticism from human rights groups. As Spanish government spokesperson Elma Saiz said:

“We do not support in any way these innovative solutions, which, incidentally, are of questionable legality.”

Amnesty International called the European countries’ agreement with Rwanda a “black hole for human rights” and noted the bitter irony that the deportation center was announced in Vienna, where “states came together to affirm the universality of human rights.”

Human Rights Watch said the five EU countries had carried out no prior risk assessment before launching the project and noted that Rwanda had already participated three times in other countries’ programs to remove unwanted migrants, with human rights violations reported in each case. The group said, for example, that Rwanda agreed in 2025 to accept 250 third-country nationals from the United States in exchange for $7.5 million, but that little is currently known about the fate or whereabouts of the more than 20 people deported there.

The International Rescue Committee said such hubs normalize holding migrants in prison-like conditions outside Europe, where they could face “persecution, torture or worse.”

In addition, 47 human rights, humanitarian, and charitable organizations from 15 EU countries signed a joint statement opposing the agreement, calling on the European Union to “protect people’s rights, not outsource them.” Other organizations have also criticized the arrangement and called for the Rwanda deal to be abandoned.

Russian citizens could ultimately end up back in Russia through Rwanda

Evi Chayka, head of the international human rights organization EQUAL PostOst, told The Insider that the five EU countries plan to send to Rwanda individuals who have already been denied international protection and are subject to enforceable return decisions. She said people are generally first given a deadline to leave voluntarily, but if they do not, authorities can begin forced-removal proceedings. As Chayka explained:

“The new EU regulation provides for the possibility of free legal assistance during appeals, although access to it is subject to certain conditions. There is also a significant problem: filing an appeal against a return decision does not in itself guarantee that its enforcement will be suspended. A person may have to separately petition a court for such a suspension. The proposal is to send to Rwanda people who cannot be returned to their country of origin within a reasonable period of time. For example, this could be because the necessary documents cannot be obtained, the person’s nationality cannot be established, or the country of origin refuses to take them back. A lack of cooperation with immigration authorities may also be one reason for considering such an option. But this is not limited to people deemed security threats or those who refuse to disclose their identity.”

Chayka said the mechanism agreed by the five EU countries also poses significant risks for Russians who have been denied asylum and who, after being deported to Rwanda, could ultimately end up back in Russia. She continued:

“Russian citizenship in itself does not exclude a person from this procedure. If someone has been definitively denied protection and has no other grounds to remain in the EU, they could potentially be among those sent to Rwanda. However, the principle of non-refoulement applies here. It prohibits sending a person to a country where they face torture, persecution, or other serious human rights violations. The prohibition also applies when a person is first transferred to a third country from which they may later be returned to their country of origin. And this is where one of the main questions arises. If a person cannot be returned to Russia because they face a risk of persecution, how will it be guaranteed that after being transferred to Rwanda they will not find themselves in an even more vulnerable position and eventually be sent back?”

Chayka said that under the proposed plan, Rwanda would be expected to issue residence permits to those arriving and to provide for their integration and employment. In her view, however, European governments currently cannot credibly guarantee that the rights of transferred migrants will be protected, adding: