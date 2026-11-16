Zaur Dadaev and brothers Anzor and Shadid Gubashev, who were convicted in the 2015 killing of Russian opposition politician Boris Nemtsov, have been released from prison and are living freely in Chechnya, according to an investigation by the Russian investigative outlet Proekt. Before their release, the men signed contracts with the Russian Defense Ministry, but they are not taking part in the war against Ukraine.

Dadaev, whom a court found to be the gunman who killed Nemtsov, was sentenced to 20 years in prison. However, according to Proekt, Dadaev and his accomplices — Anzor Gubashev, who was sentenced to 19 years, and Shadid Gubashev, who was sentenced to 16 years — signed military contracts with Russia’s Defense Ministry, allowing them to be released from the penal colonies where they were serving their time. However, they were not sent to the front in Ukraine. Instead, they returned to Chechnya, where a source cited by Proekt said they are living “quiet lives.” The source said keeping a low profile was a condition of their release, “so that no one would find out they were free.”

Proekt said leaked records showed that Dadaev, who had been serving his sentence at Penal Colony No. 3 (IK-3) in Irkutsk, left the facility “in connection with a transfer,” but no records were found showing his arrival at another prison. The same wording was used to describe the transfer of other inmates from the same colony who signed contracts with the Defense Ministry and who actually went to fight in Ukraine.

Leaked social insurance records also show Dadaev registered as a resident of the Yukarchoi hamlet in Chechnya, a mountainous, heavily forested area located approximately 50 miles from Grozny. During his imprisonment, Dadaev married Irsana Mukaeva, an employee in the legal department of Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov’s administration. A personal account was also opened in the name of Zaur Sharipovich D. at Promsvyazbank, a state-controlled Russian bank that serves military personnel.

The Gubashev brothers have also been released from prison and are living in Chechnya, according to Proekt. Anzor’s sentence was due to run until 2034, and he would not have been eligible for parole before 2027. Shadid was supposed to remain imprisoned until 2031 and became eligible for parole in 2025.

Novaya Gazeta Europe previously reported that Temirlan Eskerkhanov, another man convicted in Nemtsov’s killing, had also been released from prison. He was pardoned after signing a contract with Russia’s Defense Ministry but was not deployed to the front lines and instead was sent to guard industrial plants in Russian-occupied Mariupol in southern Ukraine.

The only person convicted in the case who was released after serving his full prison sentence was Khamzat Bakhaev. All of the men convicted in Nemtsov’s murder are now free.

Boris Nemtsov was killed on Feb. 27, 2015, on Moscow’s Bolshoy Moskvoretsky Bridge, just outside the Kremlin walls. His attackers shot him seven times before fleeing by car. Those who ordered the killing have never been identified.

As The Insider reported, operatives from the same Federal Security Service (FSB) assassination unit linked to the poisonings of the late Alexei Navalny, writer Dmitry Bykov, and opposition politician Vladimir Kara-Murza repeatedly followed Nemtsov during the final months of his life. Their surveillance began shortly after Nemtsov started actively lobbying for expanded sanctions against associates of Vladimir Putin and stopped on Feb. 21, just days before Nemtsov was killed near the Kremlin.