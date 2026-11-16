Executives from Russia’s Samara-based SPZ-4 plant, which plays a prominent role in the country’s military-industrial complex, had already been charged with supplying Chinese-made bearings to customers, disguising them as Russian-made products. It was already known that St. Petersburg’s Proletarsky Zavod, which contributed to the repair of the aircraft-carrying cruiser Admiral Kuznetsov, received mislabeled bearings. Now, according to a report from Kommersant citing court materials, it turns out that other companies did as well. Supplies of Chinese bearings to Russia’s defense industry are known beyond the SPZ-4 case. In 2024, such parts were imported into the Alabuga special economic zone, where Russian versions of Shahed drones are assembled. The Insider identified another buyer — the Nizhny Novgorod Machine-Building Plant — in materials from a separate case on defense procurement in 2012–2013.

Nizhny Novgorod Machine-Building Plant: bearings for military radars

In 2012–2013, the Nizhny Novgorod Machine-Building Plant bought 19 bearings from Samarskiye Tekhnologii for 25.45 million rubles ($310,000). The certificates listed SPZ-4 as the manufacturer. Fourteen bearings were installed in equipment that the plant produced under a state defense order. The arbitration court ruling names two indexes, 55Zh6M and 55Zh6UM. The first of them is known to belong to the Nebo-M radar system, according to Ukraine’s Odesa Maritime Academy (Institute of Naval Forces of the National University).

In late 2013, the Nizhny Novgorod Research Institute of Radio Engineering informed the plant about an issue in the rotational mechanism of the antenna in one of the radars. A commission linked the defect to a bearing. After an inspection, the plant replaced all 14 installed bearings and estimated the work at 6.33 million rubles ($77,000). In 2015, the arbitration court ordered the supplier to cover the cost of the entire batch.

Experts who examined one of the bearings concluded that its parts were most likely made in China. Later, in the criminal trial, the head of company Eurotrade said that he had supplied the components in question to Samarskiye Tekhnologii and had visited the Chinese manufacturer before placing the order. According to him, Samarskiye Tekhnologii’s CEO, Alexander Abramov, told him that the parts were needed for an overhead crane.

The court established that the bearings were assembled by Samarskiye Tekhnologii employees on Abramov’s orders. He marked them as SPZ-4 products and presented forged certificates to the Nizhny Novgorod plant. According to the testimony of an SPZ-4 employee, Samarskiye Tekhnologii was the plant’s official dealer at the time. In 2017, Abramov was sentenced to two years and six months in a penal settlement. That case concerned Samarskiye Tekhnologii’s supplies in 2012–2013. In the current case, investigators are charging the executives of SPZ-4 itself.

Proletarsky Zavod: 225 bearings for cruiser repairs

According to investigators, in 2023–2024 SPZ-4 supplied Proletarsky Zavod with 225 large-size Chinese bearings, passing them off as its own products. They were ordered for an arresting gear (a system that slows aircraft landing on a carrier deck).

Proletarsky Zavod estimated the damage at 306 million rubles ($3.7 million). Andrey Ivanov, the lawyer for SPZ-4 CEO Denis Kotov, said that the contract was worth approximately 63 million rubles ($770,000). According to the defense, SPZ-4 bought components abroad and assembled and tested the bearings at its own plant. Kotov and two other defendants in the case have pleaded not guilty.

It is unknown who received the bearings in the second episode. Before the arrest, SPZ-4 executives named the Ural Automotive Plant, Kurganpribor, and the Tactical Missiles Corporation among their buyers. The published materials do not indicate the origin of the parts that these enterprises received.

Alabuga: bearings from China brought in by Drake

In 2024, Drake, a company owned through several firms by the Alabuga special economic zone, imported bearings from China’s Shandong Xinyilu into the zone. This follows from customs data that The Insider examined for an investigation into supplies of components for Shaheds. The bearings were among equipment, parts, and consumables worth a total of $6.5 million that Drake imported into Alabuga over the year. The customs data do not specify which products the bearings were intended for.

Who else bought SPZ-4 products

SPZ-4 has named the Ural Automotive Plant as its customer under the state defense order in a dispute with the tax authorities. The plant produces trucks for the Russian army. The local outlet Samarskoye Obozreniye also reported that SPZ-4 received a letter of appreciation from the Kurganpribor design bureau, which develops sensors for missiles.

Before the arrest, the owners of SPZ-4 also named the Tactical Missiles Corporation and the Belarusian truck manufacturer BelAZ among their buyers. The investigation has not yet disclosed the name of the enterprise that received the bearings in the second episode of the current case.

Chinese bearings are sold under the brands of Russian manufacturers outside the state defense order as well. According to an estimate by the Union of Bearing Manufacturers, Russian products accounted for about 23% of the domestic market. Market participants surveyed noted that after the introduction of sanctions, bearings from Western manufacturers rose in price by an average of 2.5 times, and delivery times grew to six to nine months.