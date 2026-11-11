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Munich trade fair removes products from Chinese firm Harxon over the company's links to Russian drone manufacturer

The Insider
Photo: Messe München GmbH

Photo: Messe München GmbH

Доступно на русском

Harxon, a Chinese company known for supplying GNSS antennas that help Russian drones overcome GPS jamming on the battlefield, showcased its products at Electronica 2026, a prestigious international trade fair held in Munich, Germany. Harxon's products have been shipped to the Alabuga special economic zone in Tatarstan, where they are used in the production of Russian Geran drones. Following an inquiry from The Insider, the organizers of the Munich trade fair said the products in question had been removed from display.

Electronica 2026 is being held at the Messe München exhibition center from Nov. 10 to 13. Harxon's products were initially displayed in Hall C2.641, officially occupied by its parent company, BDStar, which was placed under U.S. sanctions in 2024.

Harxon itself is subject only to British sanctions. It was added to the UK sanctions list following an investigation by The Insider that was published in May this year.

The Insider contacted the exhibition organizers for clarification. They replied that Harxon was not an official exhibitor and that they had therefore instructed exhibitors to remove any “unauthorized” products from display. They also stressed that all products showcased at the fair must fall within the event's designated scope.

The organizers did not, however, say that the BDStar booth had been closed. The Insider has sent them a follow-up inquiry concerning BDStar's sanctioned status.

Asked whether suppliers of antennas for Russian drones would be allowed to exhibit at future Electronica fairs, the organizers replied:

“The technologies and components showcased at Electronica are used across a variety of industries. As organizers, we cannot control all possible applications of these products and services beyond the free-trade environment.”

The Chinese Consulate General in Munich did not answer a phone call and did not respond to an inquiry from The Insider.

For more on how Chinese suppliers send critically important antennas for Geran drones to Russia under the guise of agricultural equipment, read The Insider's investigation.

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