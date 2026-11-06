United Russia lawmaker moves to take over Russian Coca-Cola assets holding more than €1 billion in cash

Bochkari, an Altai Territory beverage producer owned by Vadim Smagin, a United Russia deputy in the regional parliament, asked Vladimir Putin to place Coca-Cola’s Russian business – Multon and Multon Partners, which produce the soft drinks Dobry, Rich, and Moya Semya – under its temporary management. The consolidated value of this business is estimated at 245 billion rubles ($3 billion). As The Insider found, as of July 2026, the accounts of the Russian subsidiaries of the international Coca-Cola HBC group, including Multon, held more than €1 billion.

According to the business outlet Kommersant, the appeal was sent to Putin in mid-October and was forwarded to the government for consideration. One of the publication’s sources claims that the proposal received partial support from the competent deputy prime ministers. Bochkari proposed appointing itself as temporary manager of the two companies, which until 2022 bottled Coca-Cola and other international brands in Russia. The authorities have not yet reported any decision regarding the matter.

The authors of the appeal claim that the foreign owner’s suspension of investment negatively affects the Russian economy and tax revenues. In addition, they cite the global parent company’s support for Ukraine and its sponsorship of sports competitions in which Russian athletes are not allowed to participate. If it receives management, Bochkari promises to invest, among other things, in Russian-occupied territories of Ukraine and to fund charity programs.