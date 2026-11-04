Sons of former Israeli defense minister Avigdor Lieberman owned Russian firm tied to contractor in Patriot Park bribery case

Amos and Kobi Lieberman had previously drawn scrutiny from Israeli journalists over their business dealings involving Russia. In February 2024, TheMarker published an investigation by journalist Gur Megiddo into the business activities of Lieberman’s sons. Among other things, it examined the operations of the Russian company Lamed A.K. Holdings Russia Ltd, which acted as an intermediary in export deals from Israel to Russia.

According to the journalist, entities connected to the brothers supplied products from Israeli manufacturers to Russia, including equipment made by Elbit Systems. The investigation also cited a deal involving the delivery of ventilators to Russia during the coronavirus pandemic. The journalist alleged that some shipments continued after international sanctions were imposed on Russia. Elbit denied involvement in the transactions described.

Avigdor Lieberman called the report baseless at the time and said he had never contacted anyone in Israel or abroad regarding his sons’ business activities. He added that he was proud of their entrepreneurial work.

Avigdor Lieberman is currently a member of the Israeli Knesset and the chairman of the Yisrael Beiteinu (“Israel Our Home”) party. He has served at various times as Israel’s foreign, defense, and finance minister. The party’s official website lists him as having three children: daughter Michal and sons Kobi and Amos.