Pro-Ukraine hackers release files stolen from Russia’s Rosstat, revealing hidden wage debt and mortality in occupied Ukrainian territories

The Cyber Partisans say that over the course of six months, they gained access to approximately 25,000 computers on Rosstat’s internal network and downloaded several terabytes’ worth of documents. They also say they obtained a database of deaths registered among Russian citizens since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine (through August 2026). The group has not yet completed its count of people killed as a result of combat operations. The eight files that have been released so far represent only a small portion of the material the group says it obtained.

The Insider recently reported on the Rosstat breach. The agency confirmed that it had been targeted by cyberattacks but said it had found no evidence that its databases had been compromised or that information protected by law had been taken.

In February 2026, The Insider also reported that Rosstat’s published wage-arrears data excluded the Russian-occupied territories of Ukraine. The documents released by the hackers now provide a glimpse into some of the figures that had been left out of Russia’s nationwide statistics.