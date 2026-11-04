Pro-Ukraine hackers release files stolen from Russia’s Rosstat, revealing hidden wage debt and mortality in occupied Ukrainian territories

The Belarusian Cyber Partisans and hacker group Silent Crow have published eight files they say are internal documents from Rosstat, Russia’s Federal State Statistics Service. The Insider found that one spreadsheet showed that as of May 1, 2023, overdue wage arrears at organizations in the so-called “Donetsk People’s Republic” (DPR) totaled 3.13 billion rubles ($38.3 million). The figure for the rest of Russia on the same date was only 695.5 million rubles ($8.5 million), as was reported by Rosstat at the time.
According to the spreadsheet, the debt more than doubled over four months, rising from 1.48 billion rubles ($18.1 million) in January to 3.13 billion rubles by May 1. Payments were overdue to 66,300 workers. Nearly 94% of that total was owed by organizations that lacked sufficient funds of their own to pay wages. Another 1.32 billion rubles ($16.1 million) consisted of debts dating back to before the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February of 2022.
In another letter released by the hackers, Rosstat instructed officials to exclude data from the Russian-occupied Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson regions from nationwide Russian statistics. Information from those territories was to be provided only to government bodies for official use and was not to be published or shared with third parties.
Other released materials include industrial production statistics for the Donetsk Region for 2025, a table showing shipment volumes and average prices for Russian exports in October 2025, registered deaths in Krasnoyarsk Krai in June 2023, and estimates of the population in the Russian-occupied part of the Zaporizhzhia Region for 2024 and in the Donetsk Region for 2023.
Another document shows that Donetskstat, the regional statistics agency operating under Russian control in occupied Donetsk, continued to provide nonpublic statistics to local authorities. In response to a request from the Donetsk city administration, the agency provided figures for April 2026: average monthly gross pay at organizations employing more than 15 people was 79,000 rubles ($965). A note at the end of the document specifically states that such information is provided to state and municipal authorities for official use only and may not be published or passed to third parties.
The Cyber Partisans say that over the course of six months, they gained access to approximately 25,000 computers on Rosstat’s internal network and downloaded several terabytes’ worth of documents. They also say they obtained a database of deaths registered among Russian citizens since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine (through August 2026). The group has not yet completed its count of people killed as a result of combat operations. The eight files that have been released so far represent only a small portion of the material the group says it obtained.
The Insider recently reported on the Rosstat breach. The agency confirmed that it had been targeted by cyberattacks but said it had found no evidence that its databases had been compromised or that information protected by law had been taken.
In February 2026, The Insider also reported that Rosstat’s published wage-arrears data excluded the Russian-occupied territories of Ukraine. The documents released by the hackers now provide a glimpse into some of the figures that had been left out of Russia’s nationwide statistics.