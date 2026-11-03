Chinese firm markets AI-guided interceptor drones and long-range fiber-optic systems to the Russian military

Samuel Bendett, an adviser specializing in unmanned systems at the U.S. Center for Naval Analyses, said the use of such interceptors could give the Russian military an additional advantage — provided it obtained enough drones, trained a sufficient number of operators, and integrated information about threats and interceptions into the broader operational picture.

A significant number of components in the Chinese interceptor were produced in the United States and Europe. The Arm Cortex-A72/A53 CPU cores and Mali-G52 GPU in its Chinese-made Rockchip processor are based on Arm architecture. Other components include a BME280 temperature, pressure and humidity sensor from Germany’s Bosch Sensortec; a nine-axis BNO086 inertial measurement unit developed by Bosch and U.S.-based CEVA; an STM32H7 processor and M41T62 real-time clock chip made by STMicroelectronics; and an AT24C02 EEPROM memory chip manufactured in the United States.

At the same Fleet 2026 exhibition, Jiangxi Guangbo promoted fiber-optic communications as technology that is “particularly suitable for underwater systems and torpedo weapons.” The company offered “deep technical cooperation with Russian partners — including joint development and the creation of solutions for specific combat missions.”

Jiangxi Guangbo offers fiber-optic cable in lengths of up to 100 kilometers, along with the machines that are used to wind it onto spools. This technology could allow the Russian military to substantially increase the operating range of fiber-optic drones, which are resistant to electronic warfare thanks to the fact that they communicate through a physical cable rather than a radio link. However, Bendett said the drawbacks of longer fiber-optic lines could outweigh the benefits, as a larger spool would increase the drone’s weight and reduce its speed and maneuverability.