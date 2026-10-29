Drones set fire to Russia’s Sterlitamak chemical plant that makes unique components for the military industry

Bashkir Soda Company JSC was founded in May 2013 through the merger of two large enterprises, Soda and Kaustik, and is part of the chemical holding Roskhim JSC. The company ranks first in Russia in the production of soda ash and baking soda. In addition, its website openly states that it supplies products to Russia’s military-industrial complex. In particular, the plant produces hydrochloric acid and dichloroethane, as well as terephthaloyl chloride, a unique component used in making ultra-strong materials (cables for parachute lines, space and aviation equipment, and other military products). According to the company’s website, it is the only enterprise in Russia that manufactures terephthaloyl chloride.

As Astra notes, Ukrainian drones had already attacked the Bashkir Soda Company on Aug. 27.

The Moscow Region was also subjected to a massive drone attack on the night of Oct. 28-29. According to Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin, 613 drones flew toward Moscow and Moscow Region, of which 231 were destroyed on approach to the city. As the outlet Kommersant noted, Moscow’s Vnukovo, Domodedovo, and Zhukovsky airports suspended arrivals and departures during the night. In addition, airports in Kaluga, Penza, Saratov, Yaroslavl, Nizhny Novgorod, Saransk, Samara, Ulyanovsk, Cheboksary, Kazan, Nizhnekamsk, Bugulma, Cherepovets, Kirov, Ufa, Orenburg, Izhevsk, and Perm suspended operations.