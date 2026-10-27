German soldier led local branch of Putin-linked Night Wolves biker club for years, The Insider finds

The German military court’s ruling describes in detail how a Bundeswehr serviceman came to hold a leadership position in the Night Wolves.

The soldier is not named in the document, but the charges list the actions that formed the basis of the case against him. They include his participation on April 11, 2022, in a Rossiya Segodnya video conference featuring a Soviet flag in the background, several links to RT and Sputnik material that he posted in 2015, and criticism of Polish authorities for refusing to allow a Night Wolves motorcycle convoy to cross their border. According to publicly available information, the only German participant in the aforementioned April 2022 news conference was Alexander Sautner, and the same posts cited in the ruling can be found on Sautner’s Facebook page (1, 2).

According to the court, Sautner was born in Kazakhstan, moved to Russia with his parents at the age of 2, and relocated with his family to Germany in 1994. He holds both Russian and German citizenship.

Sautner joined the Bundeswehr in July 2007 as a noncommissioned officer candidate and attended the German Air Force’s NCO school. After completing his training, he served in transport units, working in vehicle logistics. In February 2010, he was promoted to Stabsunteroffizier, a junior noncommissioned officer rank, and in January 2013 he was transferred to a logistics battalion.

From July to November 2013, Sautner took part in the International Security Assistance Force mission in Mazar-i-Sharif, Afghanistan, receiving the Bundeswehr’s bronze deployment medal for his service. He was also awarded the gold-level military service badge.

A September 2013 performance review described Sautner as an experienced, motivated, and results-oriented noncommissioned officer. His commanders praised his openness, honesty, good relations with fellow soldiers, and overall strong performance. In August 2018, at his own request, Sautner transferred to another unit within the logistics battalion.

Sautner’s Bundeswehr contract was not due to expire until June 30, 2032. However, even before the 2018 transfer, Sautner had begun participating in the activities of the Night Wolves motorcycle club — infamous for its longstanding ties to Vladimir Putin, including its role in Russia’s 2014 annexation of Crimea. According to Germany’s Military Counterintelligence Service, known by its German acronym MAD, Sautner had been a club member since around 2016 and had taken part in its motorcycle rallies even earlier than that.

Sautner later became the first German member of the Night Wolves to achieve “full color” status, meaning full membership in the motorcycle club. In biker culture, “colors” are patches bearing a club’s name and emblem that members wear on their vests. The right to wear the complete set signifies that a person has progressed from supporter and prospective member to a full member of the club.