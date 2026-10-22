Ukraine’s Khartiia Brigade says underground operation pushed 15 kilometers behind Russian lines near Kupiansk

Ukraine’s Khartiia Brigade described an operation in the Kharkiv region in which its troops advanced 15 kilometers behind Russian lines through a network of underground infrastructure.

The operation, code-named “Veles,” allowed Ukrainian forces to break out of a positional stalemate on the Kupiansk axis, according to a Khartiia statement obtained by The Insider.

Khartiia said Russian forces lost about 100 troops killed and another 30 captured during the operation. The brigade also said the assault prevented Russian troops from reaching the rear of Kupiansk.