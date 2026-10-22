Roscosmos is ready to send equipment for future nuclear power plant to the Moon despite no visible progress in its development

Roscosmos first spoke about building the “Lunar Power Unit” in 2024. Last summer, Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov described the project, and in late 2025 specifics began to emerge. Roscosmos’s press service then officially reported that it had signed a contract with the Lavochkin Research and Production Association to develop the power unit.

On April 12 — Cosmonautics Day — Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev shared technical details of the project: a power unit with an output of up to 10 kW, a mass of no more than 1,200 kg, and a failure-free service life exceeding 10 years. The unit is expected to withstand launch loads, vacuum conditions, radiation, and a lunar night that sees temperatures fall to −150°C (−238°F).

“This is not theory. Our radioisotope sources worked autonomously for decades at lighthouses on the Northern Sea Route, and in 2019 they supplied heat to China’s Yutu lunar rover on the far side of the Moon. For scientific equipment and mobile modules, we are offering solutions that have proven their worth,” Rosatom head Likhachev said.

However, Rosatom had already acknowledged that this power output would not be sufficient for mining metals or obtaining oxygen and rocket fuel from ice. Instead, the project was called a “first step,” and it was promised that a lunar nuclear power plant “an order of magnitude more powerful” would be presented later.