Sweden denies refugee travel document to Russian who fought for Ukraine even though he was granted asylum in 2011

The situation was first reported by the Ukrainian group Solidarity Collectives. The Insider spoke to Makarov and reviewed the Migration Agency’s decision denying his application for a travel document.

According to the decision, dated Sept. 7, 2026, Makarov was granted refugee status and a permanent residence permit in Sweden on June 30, 2011. He was issued refugee travel documents in 2014 and 2019, with the latter being valid until Sept. 26, 2024. He applied for a new document on Dec. 17, 2024.

On Feb. 6, 2026, Säpo submitted an assessment to the Migration Agency recommending that Makarov be denied a travel document “on security grounds.” The decision states that some of the information underlying the security service’s assessment is classified. As the decision states:

“In view of the information contained in the Swedish Security Service’s assessment, the Migration Agency considers that there are sufficiently compelling grounds relating to national security to reject your application for a travel document.”

The Migration Agency also says it gave Makarov an opportunity to respond to Säpo’s assessment. He challenged the security service’s conclusions, but the agency found that his arguments did not refute its assessment. Makarov appealed the decision, but his appeal has yet to be considered.

Alexey Makarov told The Insider that Swedish authorities had deemed some of his activity carried out in a foreign country to be a threat to national security. He also said he could face criminal prosecution for disclosing the grounds for the refusal:

“At the Migration Agency, they read me Säpo’s assessment: I had allegedly engaged in activities abroad that threatened Sweden’s security, and if I received a travel document, I would be able to continue those activities. They did not name a specific country, but the only country outside Sweden where I spent an extended period and engaged in any kind of activity was Ukraine. Essentially, I take this to mean that the Swedish security services are prohibiting me from continuing my fight against the Russian state. I’m not even allowed to show this decision to anyone. That’s a criminal offense, and I could be jailed for disclosing classified information. But I decided to take the risk anyway. In this case, going public works against them. Swedes I don’t even know are already messaging me on Facebook, outraged by what’s happening: 'how can this possibly happen in Sweden?' The overwhelming majority of Swedes support Ukraine, and many simply cannot imagine that something like this is possible. I feel like a serf in Sweden: I can’t travel anywhere because I have no official documents allowing me to leave the country.”

Makarov believes the authorities’ decision is linked to his participation in combat on Ukraine’s side after Russia launched its full-scale invasion.

In August 2025, Makarov was also denied Swedish citizenship, with the refusal citing Säpo’s assessment of the national security risk. He appealed that decision and, he says, has been waiting for a response for more than a year.

Makarov became involved in opposition activities in Russia in 2004. In 2009, persecution forced him to leave Russia for Ukraine. In 2011, he was granted refugee status and a permanent residence permit in Sweden.

In June 2022, Makarov went to Ukraine. He initially volunteered as a machine gunner in an assault unit of the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ 95th Separate Air Assault Brigade, serving without a contract or pay. In the summer of 2023, he joined the International Legion and later the Siberian Battalion, established at the initiative of Ukraine’s Main Intelligence Directorate and consisting primarily of Russian citizens.

In November 2023, Makarov was wounded while fighting near Avdiivka. After receiving treatment, he returned to the front, and in February 2024 he helped cover the withdrawal of Ukrainian forces from the city. In March of that year, he took part in a raid into Russia’s border regions and sustained a severe arm injury. Makarov reported that he had been seriously wounded twice while serving with the Siberian Battalion. After the second injury, he never fully regained movement in the fingers of his right hand. “I am now, in effect, a person with a physical disability.”