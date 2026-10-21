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Russian security forces detain German national who served in Ukrainian army

The Insider
Photo: FSB Public Relations Center / TASS

Photo: FSB Public Relations Center / TASS

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The Public Relations Center of Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) has announced the detention in Russia of a German citizen who allegedly fought on Ukraine’s side, as reported by the state-owned news agency Interfax.

According to the FSB, the man came to Ukraine in November 2025, signed a three-year contract to serve in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, but deserted, allegedly because he did not receive the “promised monetary reward.”

In the video published by the state news agency TASS, the detainee does not give his name but states his year of birth (1976) and describes his career as a soldier. The foreigner says he previously took part in combat operations in Afghanistan, Somalia, and Syria. He says he also took part in combat operations in eastern Ukraine in 2016–2018.

In the video, the man claims he was promised “100,000 hryvnias” ($2,200) but never received the money and “was forced to flee.” It is unclear whether this sum was for the entire contract. It is also unknown where and under what circumstances the man was detained. How he got into Russia has not been specified.

The detainee is being charged under Article 359 of the Russian Criminal Code, which covers mercenarism. It carries up to 20 years in prison.

Last week, the FSB reported the detention of a Swedish national, accusing him of making an illegal border crossing. According to the security forces, he had also served under contract in the Ukrainian army — in the Aidar Battalion as a drone squad commander. His relatives later confirmed this information to Swedish media.

The day before, the Russian Foreign Ministry confirmed that Moscow and Washington are discussing the release of prisoners from Russian penal colonies as part of the negotiating process. Media reports have speculated that the U.S. could ease sanctions in return.

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