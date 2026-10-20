Norway detains “Guatemalan” cargo ship with Chinese name linked to Russia’s Arctic LNG 2 project

Norway has detained two cargo ships, at least one of which is linked to Russia’s Arctic LNG 2 project. The vessels were stopped last week, though the detentions received little media attention at the time. Both ships remain off the Norwegian coast.

One of the detained vessels, Ya Qing Hai Yang (IMO1021570) is a heavy-lift cargo ship. It was likely stopped by Norwegian authorities on Oct. 14.

European authorities have largely targeted oil tankers and LNG carriers involved in transporting Russian energy. Ya Qing Hai Yang is neither, but it has documented ties to Arctic LNG 2, Novatek’s liquefied natural gas project on the Gydan Peninsula in Russia’s Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous District.