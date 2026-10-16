Kharkiv court arrests Russian soldier accused of killing five soldiers and a fisherman, The Insider finds he had four prior convictions

The Insider found that the St. Petersburg native, born in 1990, had a history of encounters with law enforcement.

In 2008, Ryzhikov was prosecuted twice on drug charges. The first case involved possession of narcotics on an especially large scale, and the second involved large-scale drug distribution. According to police records reviewed by The Insider, he was first charged over possession of the concentrated cannabis product hashish and later over an attempt to sell amphetamine. In the first case, he received a suspended sentence of 1.5 years. In the second, the court sentenced him to 4.5 years in prison. Ryzhikov was released in June 2013.

In March 2015, he was arrested again, this time on a charge of intentionally causing serious bodily harm. According to a judgment available on the Kalininsky District Court website, Ryzhikov attacked a man inside a car on the night of March 1, spraying pepper spray into the man’s face and stabbing him several times on the chin and chest. The victim required stitches. In September of 2015, Ryzhikov was again sent to prison, this time for three years.

After his release, in January 2019 Ryzhikov was arrested again. This time he was prosecuted for multiple crimes.

In September 2018, he stole a Honda Scoopy scooter from an unidentified owner, wheeled it back to his home, and repainted it “so the owner would not be able to recognize it.”

That November he stole a printer worth just over 3,000 rubles ($36) before moving on to larceny on a slightly grander scale. In the early days of 2019, Ryzhikov robbed the Art Polka store in St. Petersburg, taking 7,800 rubles ($94) from the cash register along with goods worth more than 33,000 rubles ($397). The judgment lists more than 30 pairs of headphones, several pairs of socks and mittens, toys, keychains, an MP3 player, and four kaleidoscope tubes. The court documents describe the stolen socks in unusual detail, noting designs featuring deer, bullfinches, and wolves.