Sweden extradites to the U.S. a Russian national accused of supplying sanctioned microelectronics to Russia via Hong Kong

On Oct. 15, Sweden extradited to the U.S. Russian national Alexander Suvorov, who is accused of setting up supplies of American microelectronic components to Russia in circumvention of sanctions. As the U.S. Department of Justice reports, Suvorov, 52, has been charged on three counts: smuggling, money laundering, and violation of the Export Control Reform Act (ECRA). He is expected to appear in court in Albany, New York, as early as Oct. 16.

According to the case materials, from March 2022 to April 2023, Suvorov ran an illicit procurement network that purchased dual-use electronic components from American companies while concealing the end buyer; the components were then delivered to Russia via Hong Kong. Suvorov’s role was to manage front companies in Hong Kong, in particular GS Group Limited. The Justice Department notes that some of the components which were illegally purchased and exported to Russia by Suvorov and his accomplices can be used in military communication systems and radar systems.

“My office, working together with the FBI and the Department of Commerce, will continue to aggressively prosecute these types of cases and hold offenders accountable to the fullest extent of the law. This historic extradition shows that we will fly over 3,800 miles to locate and bring to justice those who threaten national security,” said First Assistant U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of New York John A. Sarcone III.

The Insider established that GS Group Limited, a company registered in Hong Kong, is owned by Alexander Leonidovich Suvorov, born Aug. 15, 1974. According to a flight database, he regularly flew to Hong Kong.

It was also found that Suvorov was connected to at least 10 different companies in Russia. One of them, Forpost Trading, previously served a number of Russian defense industry enterprises (NPP Pulsar, SKB Radel). Although Suvorov is no longer the owner of the company, The Insider established he still regularly speaks by phone with its current director. The firm’s highest revenue — more than 1.2 billion rubles ($14.3 million) — came in 2023. By 2025, however, its revenue barely exceeded 200 million rubles ($2.3 million). The company’s website states that it “supplies products of global component manufacturers and works with global wholesale suppliers on the world market.”