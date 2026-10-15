Satellite images show wreckage of Su-34 fighter-bombers at Borisoglebsk airfield in Russia’s Voronezh after Ukrainian missile strike

The Telegram channel AviVector, analyzing the Airbus Defence and Space imagery, said four Su-34s were destroyed. It said two other marks visible at bomber parking positions were traces from engine starts that predated the attack.

The pro-war Russian Telegram channel Voyenny Osvedomitel, citing the same satellite images, said that “in the worst-case scenario, as many as three to four Su-34 bombers parked at the epicenter of the explosion may have been lost, while two more may have been damaged.”

Russian pro-war Telegram channels criticized the practice of parking military aircraft close together in open areas rather than inside protective shelters, as well as what they described as inadequate camouflage and substandard cleanup efforts after strikes. They also pointed to the lack of information from Russian authorities about the condition of the aircraft.

Prior to the circulation of the satellite images, the Ukrainian Telegram channel Supernova+ published several photos and videos that it said were recorded by residents of Borisoglebsk. The footage shows bright flashes and a glow in the sky, while a powerful explosion can be heard in the recordings. The channel linked the footage to the attack on the military airfield.