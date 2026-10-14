Fire damages Starlink ground station in Bulgaria that is used in part by the Ukrainian military

Bulgaria’s parliament held a hearing about the incident on Oct. 14. Prime Minister Rumen Radev confirmed the incident and said an investigation was underway, though he declined to comment on the details.

Plamen Tonchev, head of Bulgaria’s State Agency for National Security, said the Starlink antenna site had been scheduled for expansion and that part of the fencing had therefore been removed. That appears to have made it easier for the perpetrators to gain access to the facility.

The station also provides service used by the Ukrainian military.

It remains unclear who was behind the fire. Mirchev suggested Russian intelligence services could have been responsible, though there is currently no evidence to support that claim.

A similar incident occurred in Poland in late September. Two suspects in that arson attack were detained in Germany earlier this week. Polish authorities have said they suspect Russian intelligence services of organizing the attack.