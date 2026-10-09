Oil slick from Aframax Rio tanker fire off the coast of Sochi grows to 25 square kilometers, Greenpeace says

An oil slick trailing the Aframax Rio tanker, which caught fire off the coast of the southern Russian resort city of Sochi on Oct. 6, has expanded to 25 square kilometers, the environmental NGO Greenpeace announced after analyzing satellite images of the area taken Oct. 7 and 8.

According to the organization, at about noon Moscow time on Oct. 7, the vessel was located 13 kilometers from Lazarevskoye — about 50 kilometers northwest of the spot where the fire began. The fire on board had already been extinguished by then, but a trail of petroleum products covering about 8 square kilometers was visible on the sea surface.