52-year-old Russian political prisoner Igor Yakovenko dies in Krasnodar detention center after being returned for “palliative care”

Igor Yakovenko, a 52-year-old political prisoner, died in Krasnodar’s Pretrial Detention Center No. 1, according to a report by Memorial’s Support for Political Prisoners project. Yakovenko is at least the ninth political prisoner to die in Russian custody since the start of 2026, according to a count by The Insider. Human rights advocates said he had been diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumor.

Several days before his death, Yakovenko underwent medical examinations and was then returned to the detention center “for palliative care.” Memorial also said Yakovenko had been beaten at the facility before he was sentenced.

On Oct. 3, 2025, the Southern District Military Court sentenced Yakovenko to five years in prison on charges of preparing to take part in the activities of a terrorist organization. Prosecutors alleged that on May 28, 2025, he began corresponding with a person involved in recruiting Russians for the Freedom of Russia Legion, which Russian authorities have designated a terrorist organization. Yakovenko allegedly planned to travel to Ukraine, sending the person a completed application form to join the Legion. FSB officers detained him two days later. Authorities did not disclose how they learned about the correspondence.

Memorial recognized Yakovenko as a political prisoner. The movement’s human rights advocates said they did not have access to the case files and therefore could not determine whether he genuinely intended to join the Legion or if had been the victim of an entrapment scheme. Memorial noted that only two days passed between Yakovenko sending the application and his arrest:

“Such a rapid sequence of events may indicate that from the outset he wrote to one of the Legion’s fake websites and sent his application there as well.”

In addition to Yakovenko, at least eight other political prisoners have died in Russian custody since the start of 2026: